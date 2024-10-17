TROPICS CHECK: Watching two waves, NO threat to Florida

Here is your tropics check for Thursday, October 17, 2024:

We are watching two waves of energy, but neither is a threat to Southwest Florida or the Gulf.

ATLANTIC, EAST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS:

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure located a couple of hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands remain disorganized. Some slow development is possible during the next couple of days as the disturbance moves quickly westward to west-northwestward around 20 mph, passing near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Friday, then near Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas on Saturday. Strong upper-level winds should end the chances of development by late in the weekend. The Air Force Hurricane Hunters are currently investigating the system.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 20 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 30 percent.

COULD IT IMPACT SOUTHWEST FLORIDA?

The likelihood is low that this wave will enter the Gulf next week. Strong upper-level winds should end the chances of development by late in the weekend. Even if it were to survive the strong winds, our protective ridge of high pressure would keep it to our south and AWAY from SWFL and the Gulf of Mexico.

WESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA:

Showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea are associated with a broad area of low pressure. Gradual development of this system is possible over the next couple of days before it moves inland over Central America. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of Central America and southern Mexico through the weekend.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 30 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 30 percent.

THERE IS NO FORECAST CONE FOR "NADINE"...BECAUSE IT DOESN'T EXIST

Hopefully it's not circulating anymore, but just in case...last week, we were seeing a lot of fake posts generating about a potential storm next week. NO DEVELOPMENT IS FORECAST IN THE GULF FOR THE NEXT 7-DAYS.

Someone has wrongfully taken an old forecast cone and photo-shopped in a name (Nadine) and other information indicating a Florida landfall in the near-future. There is NO CONE for a new storm. There's no indication that a storm will form and hit Florida anytime soon. Thank you for staying informed from real sources!