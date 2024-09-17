TROPICS CHECK: Monitoring potential development later next week?

We are monitoring activity in the Central Atlantic from the remnants of Gordon.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic are associated with the remnants of Gordon. This disturbance is forecast to interact with a non-tropical low to its north while moving north-northeastward at 5 to 10 mph during the next couple of days. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for redevelopment later this week, and a tropical depression or storm could form by this weekend while the system moves slowly northward over the central subtropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent.

You may have heard chatter about potential development next week. These highlighted areas are what we'll be watching next week, beyond 7 days.

Based on good run-to-run continuity in both ensemble and deterministic models, 60% chances of tropical system formation were issued by the Climate Prediction Center over the western Caribbean, with 40% chances covering both basins, and a broader 20% area extending into western Atlantic where models also depict elevated signals during week-2.

La Niña is favored to emerge in Sep-Nov (71% chance) and is expected to persist through Jan-Mar 2025. This will favor more development, and something we'll be watching closely.