Tropical Storm Debby Update: Hurricane Hunters investigating the storm right now

9:00 PM Saturday Update:

Hurricane Hunters are currently investigating Tropical Storm Debby, about 200 southwest of Fort Myers. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected as Debby moves northward, and the system is likely to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the Big Bend region of Florida.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles to the east of the center.

Tropical Storm Debby Update 9PM

THREATS TO SWFL:

