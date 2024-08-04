Watch Now
Tropical Storm Debby Update: Hurricane Hunters investigating the storm right now

Hurricane Hunters are currently flying through Debby to gain more information about the strengthening storm in the southeastern Gulf.
The center of Debby will stay 100+ miles off SWFL's coastline, but close enough that we'll stay bands of heavy rain and tropical storm force winds through tomorrow.
NHC Forecast Track
9:00 PM Saturday Update:

Hurricane Hunters are currently investigating Tropical Storm Debby, about 200 southwest of Fort Myers. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected as Debby moves northward, and the system is likely to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the Big Bend region of Florida.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles to the east of the center.

Tropical Storm Debby Update 9PM

THREATS TO SWFL:

  • Storm Surge - Storm surge of 2 to 4 feet expected from Bonita Beach to Charlotte Harbor to just north of Tampa with higher surges in the Big Bend.
  • Rain - Flooding rain threat will begin tonight and continue on Sunday with 4-8 inches expected.
  • Wind - Tropical storm force winds are possible (40+ mph), increasing tonight and especially Sunday as Debby is at its closest point to our coastline.
  • Tornadoes - Isolated tornadoes are possible this evening through Sunday, especially across coastal and west-central Florida.
