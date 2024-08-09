Tracking the Tropics: New tropical wave could become Ernesto next week

5 am Friday Update:

What was Hurricane Debby is now a post-tropical system, yet bringing bring flooding rains to parts of the northeastern US. With that closing the book on Debby as tropical system, all eyes now shift to a new wave in the Atlantic, located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The National Hurricane Center give this wave a moderate chance of development over the next 7-days.

Any development will be slow to occur during the next couple of days. Conditions are expected to become more conducive for development once the wave approaches the Lesser Antilles early next week and could form into a tropical depression. The system is then forecast to move generally west-northwest and could approach the Greater Antilles by mid-week.

Current model thoughts have this wave turning out to sea, but it is still too early to say for sure. This is something for us to monitor and wait for development. Once the system develops, THEN models will have a better grasp on where it may go later next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours is low near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is moderate at 50 percent.