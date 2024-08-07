TRACKING THE TROPICS: Latest on strengthening Tropical Storm Debby

5pm Wednesday Update:

Debby is moving at a snail's pace, 3 mph. In its time offshore, it's strengthened a little with sustained winds up to 60 mph. (This time yesterday, winds were 40 mph). Higher gusts are present and those tropical storm force winds extend 185 miles from the storm's center.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to continue along the coast of South Carolina within the tropical storm warning area through Thursday.

STORM SURGE: The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could reach 1 to 3 feet above normal levels from the South Santee River to Ocracoke Inlet including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.

RAINFALL: Debby is expected to produce an additional 3 to 9 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts, leading to maximum storm total amounts as high as 25 inches in eastern South Carolina and 15 inches in southeast North Carolina with considerable flooding expected across portions of South Carolina and southeast North Carolina through Friday.

From the piedmont of South Carolina northward across portions of Virginia, 3 to 7 inches with local amounts to 10 inches, are expected through Friday. This rainfall will likely result in areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, with river flooding possible.

From Maryland north through Upstate New York and Vermont, 2 to 4 inches, with local amounts to 6 inches, are expected through Saturday morning. This will likely produce considerable flash and urban flooding as well as river flooding.

OTHER TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT:

In the western Caribbean Sea, a tropical wave located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is producing some disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is forecast to move westward and inland over Central America during the next day or two, and development of this system is not expected.