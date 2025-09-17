TRACKING THE TROPICS: Gabrielle has officially formed in the Atlantic

At 11a.m. on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Gabrielle officially developed in the central Atlantic, about 1,085 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

WFTX

Gabrielle is moving toward the north-northwest near 22 mph. An erratic northwestward to west-northwestward motion at a reduced forward speed is anticipated across the tropical and subtropical central Atlantic during the next few days.

Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours but some gradual intensification is forecast over the weekend. Latest models indicate it could become a hurricane but is not expected to strengthen beyond Category 2 force.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center, primarily in the eastern semicircle of the storm.

Based upon the latest data, the storm is NOT expected to impact the United States directly. No impacts are expected in SWFL. Interests in Bermuda should pay close attention to the storm's track.

Tropical Storm Fernand dissipated on August 28. The last time we had a lull between September 29 and September 16 was in 1992 after Hurricane Andrew.