Storm Watch SWFL: Preparing for the 2023 Hurricane Season

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4 is watching out for you with a series of comprehensive stories to help you prepare. We know this hurricane season is crucial as so many of us are still dealing with Hurricane Ian's impact.

The biggest difference in preparation for this storm season is how your plan may have changed due to Ian.

Fox 4's team of meteorologists will be there for you all year long like they have been for the past eight months of recovery.

Here is real-time advice on how to prepare your home, including if you're still dealing with damage. Plus updates on forecasting technology for future storms and guides for what to do if we get hit again in 2023.

Ian taught so many of us the terrible lesson of what storm surge is as Hurricane Ian flooded our coastline.

Storm Watch SWFL | Storm Surge

Fox 4 Meteorologist Katie Walls helps us better understand how what we experience with Hurricane Ian came to be, what surge is, and what it means when experts talk about the probability of a storm hitting the area again.

Storm Watch SWFL | Evacuation

Fox 4 Meteorologist Trent Aric talks about how a hurricane's path can constantly change. This is why it's important to have several evacuation plans in place. We experienced this with Ian, even moving just a few miles inland saved people from storm surge. Start thinking about this now, locations both locally and statewide to go to in case you need to evacuate during a storm.