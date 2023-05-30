Watch Now
Storm Watch SWFL: Preparing for the 2023 Hurricane Season

Posted at 7:10 PM, May 30, 2023
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — FOX 4 is watching out for you with a series of comprehensive stories to help you prepare. We know this hurricane season is crucial as so many of us are still dealing with Hurricane Ian's impact.

The biggest difference in preparation for this storm season is how your plan may have changed due to Ian.

Fox 4's team of meteorologists will be there for you all year long like they have been for the past eight months of recovery.

Here is real-time advice on how to prepare your home, including if you're still dealing with damage. Plus updates on forecasting technology for future storms and guides for what to do if we get hit again in 2023.

Ian taught so many of us the terrible lesson of what storm surge is as Hurricane Ian flooded our coastline.

Fox 4 Meteorologist Katie Walls helps us better understand how what we experience with Hurricane Ian came to be, what surge is, and what it means when experts talk about the probability of a storm hitting the area again.

Fox 4 Meteorologist Trent Aric talks about how a hurricane's path can constantly change. This is why it's important to have several evacuation plans in place. We experienced this with Ian, even moving just a few miles inland saved people from storm surge. Start thinking about this now, locations both locally and statewide to go to in case you need to evacuate during a storm.

2023 STORM NAMES

ArleneLee
BretMargot
CindyNigel
DonOphelia
EmilyPhilippe
FranklinRina
GertSean
HaroldTammy
IdaliaVince
JoseWhitney
Katia

HURRICANE TERMS

Tropical Storm WATCH
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING
An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING
An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds

