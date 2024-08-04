LIVE VLOG: What FOX 4's Community Correspondents are seeing from TS Debby

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — You can depend on FOX 4's team of Community Correspondents to keep you informed on the impacts Tropical Storm Debby has on Southwest Florida throughout the weekend.

Sunday morning was punctuated by bands of heavy rain, breezy conditions with some strong gusts, and rough surf along the coast, along with multiple mostly inland tornado warnings, including in the Arcadia area of DeSoto County and in inland Collier County, in the area of Immokalee and Ave Maria, and North Naples and Bonita Springs.

Surfing in this water was NOT recommended, but Austin Schargorodski spotted a surfer anyway on Manasota Key in the Englewood area after 9:30am Sunday:

Tracking Debby: Manasota Key after 9:00am Sunday

Watch what Kaitlin Knapp saw on Ft Myers Beach after 9:00am.

Tracking Debby: Fort Myers Beach after 9:00am Sunday

See what Austin Schargorodski saw on Manasota Key at 8:30am Sunday.

Tracking Debby: Manasota Key in Charlotte County 8:30am Sunday

See what Kaitlin Knapp saw on Ft Myers Beach at 8:00am.