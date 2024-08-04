Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodFort Myers Metro South

Actions

DEBBY DELAYS: Flight cancellations start to pile up at RSW, other Florida airports

More than a dozen flights have been cancelled at Southwest Florida International
A cancelled flight on the information board at RSW.
Troy Truxton
A cancelled flight on the information board at RSW.
A cancelled flight on the information board at RSW.
Posted
and last updated

FORT MYERS, Fla — As of 10:30 am Sunday, more than a dozen flights have been canceled for the day at Southwest Florida International Airport, in addition to many more that are delayed.

The cancellations and delays are impacting several different airlines, and include both arrivals and departures.

Airlines, including Southwest, are warning passengers who are flying to Florida on Sunday that there could be delays because of the weather. American Airlines said it will waive fees if passengers book different flights to certain Florida airports, like RSW.

American Airlines wave changing fee
American Airlines told travelers that it will waive change fees for people who book new flights to airports like RSW, because of Debby

According to Flight Aware, more than a 100 flights have been canceled at Miami and Orlando International Airports.

You can check the status of flights in and out of RSW by clicking here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood