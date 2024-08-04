DEBBY DELAYS: Flight cancellations start to pile up at RSW, other Florida airports

FORT MYERS, Fla — As of 10:30 am Sunday, more than a dozen flights have been canceled for the day at Southwest Florida International Airport, in addition to many more that are delayed.

The cancellations and delays are impacting several different airlines, and include both arrivals and departures.

Airlines, including Southwest, are warning passengers who are flying to Florida on Sunday that there could be delays because of the weather. American Airlines said it will waive fees if passengers book different flights to certain Florida airports, like RSW.

According to Flight Aware, more than a 100 flights have been canceled at Miami and Orlando International Airports.

