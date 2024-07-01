RECORD SETTING: "Extremely dangerous" Hurricane Beryl moving west

Hurricane Beryl continues west-northwest this morning as a Category 4 hurricane. The maximum sustained winds are at 130mph with gusts up to 150mph with a minimum pressure of 959mb.

Beryl became a category 4 major hurricane on Sunday about 200 miles southeast of Barbados making it the earliest Atlantic Category 4 on record. The old record for the earliest category 4 hurricane was held by Hurricane Dennis on July 8th, 2005.

WFTX This is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center

Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the Windward Islands this morning. This is a very dangerous situation and residents in these areas should listen to local government and emergency management officials for any preparedness and/or evacuation orders. Potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds, a life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves are expected when Beryl passes over portions of the Windward Islands with the highest risk of the core in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada beginning later this morning. Hurricane Warnings are in effect for much of the Windward Islands. The storm is forecast to stay a category 4 as it moves past the Windward Islands into the eastern Caribbean. As it moves west it will moves south of Jamaica and eventually make landfall near Belize and the Yucatan of Mexico as a Category 2 hurricane early Friday morning. This storm poses no threat to Florida.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.

