FORECAST: Staying breezy with scattered storms on Monday

As Debby takes aim at the Big Bend, our severe threat subsides, but scattered downpours and breezy conditions will persist.
Severe threat ends for SWFL, but gusty wind and scattered downpours continue
Here's your Sunday evening forecast.

As Debby pulls away, our severe threat has diminished across SWFL. The Tornado Watch has been allowed to expire. Sarasota county northward remains in a Watch until 6am.

Showers and storms are thinning out across SWFL but that won't be the case for long. Overnight into Monday, keep the rain gear close as scattered downpours stick around, producing an extra 1-2" in the rain gauge. (Flood Watches remain in effect for Lee, Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties.)

It will stay breezy through the day. Expect gusts to 35 mph.

Monday's Wind Gust Forecast

