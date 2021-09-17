Another stormy day ahead of us

This morning will start of cloudy with isolated rain chances along the coast. As we go through the later morning hours, those showers will start to push inland. There is about a 70% of scattered storms and showers through the afternoon with isolated storms lingering around through the evening near Lake O. Highs today will be in the upper 80s again thanks to the rain and cloud coverage.

The forecast should start to improve as we head through the weekend. We'll see increasing sunshine each day with scattered storms and showers through the afternoon. Highs will remain in the low 90s overnight lows in the mid 70s. You can expect this weather pattern to stick around through the mid workweek.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

NHC is monitoring Invest 96 northeast of the Bahamas and Invest 95 south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Both will have a chance to develop in the coming days with Invest 95 having the highest chance. Click here for more.

FOX 4 FORECASTER LAUREN PETRELLI

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here.