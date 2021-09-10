Watch
Tracking two new disturbances in the tropics

Posted at 3:21 PM, Sep 10, 2021
UPDATE 9/10/21 2 PM

The National Hurricane center is monitoring two areas in the tropics.

The first is a tropical wave over the western Caribbean producing disorganized showers and storms which are impacting portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula. The system is expected to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a trough Sunday. Environmental conditions are expected to become conducive for development after the merge Sunday and Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast.
This system has a MEDIUM chance of development through the next 2 days and a HIGH chance of development through the next 5 days.

A second wave is located along the west coast of Africa and is rather strong. It is also producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms and is expected to move off the coast this evening. Gradual development is expected as environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression or even a tropical storm to form late this weekend or early next week. This system is moving to the WNW and is expected to impact the Cabo Verde Islands.
This system has a MEDIUM chance of development through the next 2 days and a HIGH chance of development through the next 5 days.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

