Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the far eastern Atlantic

Posted at 4:59 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 04:59:14-04

FIRST UPDATE 9/19/21 5 AM

The second tropical depression has formed in as many days in the Atlantic. This is number seventeen. Maximum sustained wind is at 35 mph and it is moving to the NNW at 14 mph. This motion should continue for the next day or so before it moves to the northwest and continues that direction toward colder water. Some strengthening is expected Sunday and Monday which means it is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Rose. By Tuesday environmental conditions will become less conducive for development and this system will begin to weaken. It appears as though it will not impact any land areas.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.