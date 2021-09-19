Tropical Depression Seventeen forms in the far eastern Atlantic

FIRST UPDATE 9/19/21 5 AM
The second tropical depression has formed in as many days in the Atlantic. This is number seventeen. Maximum sustained wind is at 35 mph and it is moving to the NNW at 14 mph. This motion should continue for the next day or so before it moves to the northwest and continues that direction toward colder water. Some strengthening is expected Sunday and Monday which means it is forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Rose. By Tuesday environmental conditions will become less conducive for development and this system will begin to weaken. It appears as though it will not impact any land areas.
FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE