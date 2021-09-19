Tropical Depression `Sixteen forms several hundred miles east of the northern Leeward Islands

FIRST UPDATE 9/18/21 11 PM
Tropical Depression 16 has just formed just under 700 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained wind is 35 mph and it is moving to the WNW at 14 mph. Minimum central pressure is at 1008 mb. It now has a well defined center of circulation and sufficiently organized deep convection to be classified a tropical depression. It is moving along the southwest side of a ridge and this motion should continue for the next few days before turning to the northwest and then to the north once the ridge breaks down. After that it appears as though it will move to the NNE away from the United States. This system is not expected to impact the United States and may not make landfall anywhere.
FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ERIC STONE