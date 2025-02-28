"No bad seat in the house," Fox 4 takes you behind the scenes of the home of FC Naples

As Bob Moreno tours the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, the future home of FC Naples, he beams with pride and excitement.

“There’s no bad seat in the house,” said Moreno, the CEO of FC Naples, the first professional sports team in Collier County.

FC Naples Stadium Tour

When fans pour into the stadium for the first match on March 8th, they’ll find a range of experiences and price points.

Season tickets in the stands start as low as eight dollars.

There’s the Lake Park Dinner Party Patio, which can be rented out for large groups.

Fans who want another experience can sit on the berms on the east side of the stadium.

Or they can grab something to eat and drink at the Seminole Hotel Casino Beer Garden.

“Fans will be able to experience the game very close. We’re going to have food trucks, craft beer, picnic tables,” Moreno said.

At the north side of the stadium, be sure to check out La Barra 239, the supporters club for FC Naples.

They’ll bring their drums, chants and loud personalities to all the matches.

“We want experiences for whatever you’re looking for,” said Moreno. “Some people like to sit down for the whole game. Some people like to walk around. We wanted different price points and different experiences.”

The Paradise Coast Sports Complex first opened in July of 2020.

Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro says the taxpayer funded stadium is a big reason Naples now has its first professional sports team.

“The aesthetic, the location, the venue, that’s a big part of any professional team. And we have it. Now we have to leverage it,” said LoCastro.