FC Naples signs homegrown player as season approaches

NAPLES, Fla. — When Sebastian Joffre dreamed of playing soccer professionally, he knew he would have to leave his home in Collier County.

Seven years after scoring the overtime-winning goal in the 4A state championship game for Gulf Coast High School, Joffre is now suiting up for his brand-new, hometown team.

FC NAPLES SIGNS HOMETOWN PLAYER

Joffre signed with FC Naples, the first professional soccer team in Southwest Florida, which begins its inaugural season on March 8.

"Being away from home for many years, I think that's what got it in my mind that I just wanted to come back and be closer to home," Joffre said.

Joffre was born in Bolivia but moved to Naples with his family in 2012.

He first made a name for himself at Gulf Coast High School, where he was recognized as the 2015-16 – NDN Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

In 2019, Joffre made his professional debut with Orlando City B during the USL League One inaugural season.

His career has taken him from Naples to Brazil, England, Belgium and now back to Naples.

“Sebastian is a player I identified early on as a local talent that I wanted to sign. He has a wealth of experience as a player both domestically and internationally. His ability to play in different systems and positions will be important for us throughout the season,” said Coach Matt “Gaffa” Poland.