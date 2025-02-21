FC NAPLES: An international team with one goal

When you’re a brand-new team, in a city that has never had professional sports, you start from scratch and cast a wide net to find your players.

When FC Naples takes to the pitch for the first time next month, 12 different nationalities will be represented on the team.

FC NAPLES IS AN INTERNATIONAL TEAM

And that’s intentional.

“It’s a challenge in some ways. But I think it’s really special also,” Matt Poland, Head Coach and Sport Director for FC Naples.

Poland spent months scouting players from all over the world.

The team has players from England, Ireland, Spain, Mexico, Nicaragua, Argentina, and recently, Naples, FL.

“You gain different talents or methodologies or philosophies. Because each culture plays a little differently,” said Poland, who himself played soccer internationally in Finland.

“I’ve had teammates where we didn’t speak any of the same words. But at the end of the day, soccer is soccer. No matter where you play it,” Poland said.

Even the owner of FC Naples has some international experience.

Bob Moreno has invested minority shares in soccer teams in England, Belgium and Germany.

“Soccer is the world’s sport and it’s the beautiful game. When they’re on the field they speak the same language,” said Moreno.

In a way, the team representing Naples on the pitch is similar to Naples in its makeup.

While most of the players aren’t from southwest Florida, they came to Naples at the first chance they had.

“We’ve amassed a team from several nationalities. But all one common goal. They’re all good people. We’re going to be out there in the community, inspiring,” said Moreno. “We’re going to fill this stadium.”