Update to the Sanibel Causeway's Restoration

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation says crews have moved traffic to the permanent lanes of the Sanibel Causeway,

but there will be only one lane of traffic from the toll plaza to Port Comfort Road.

The departments says the causeway islands surrounding the temporary roadway are an active work zone and are currently closed for public access, including from the water.

FDOT says this will allow the contractor to begin to prepare the right-of-way on the south (beach) side of McGregor Boulevard for installing devices underground to reinforce the shoreline.

With this work, the shoulder (south/beach side) is FULLY CLOSED TO ACCESS from the toll plaza to Port Comfort Road for approximately the next 3 months.

