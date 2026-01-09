Sanibel to revisit roundabout plan at Periwinkle and Causeway intersection

SANIBEL, Fla — If you’ve ever tried getting off Sanibel during tourism season, you know how backed up it can get on Periwinkle and Causeway Boulevard. Now, the city is working on a big change to ease traffic.

Improving this intersection has been on the city’s radar for years. In early 2024, the city conducted traffic studies to look at different ways to permanently improve traffic flow, and consultants landed on a roundabout as the best option.

The intersection is currently a four-way stop with right-turn yields that regularly gets backed up, so the city uses traffic guards to help keep vehicles moving.

Then, in early 2025, Sanibel City Council tabled the roundabout idea to explore adding more lanes to the causeway, but studies later showed that wasn’t possible.

Now, city leaders are returning to the roundabout plan, and some people say they support the idea.

“I think it would make a great difference. I mean, you’re sitting in traffic, and I think it would help the traffic flow a lot better,” said Deborah Costigan.

“I think it would be helpful. We have them in Wisconsin and they seem to really increase the traffic flow," said Ed Kothbauer.

But others think a roundabout there would cause more traffic.

“If one side gets going, there’s no way to break in because there’s never a pause,” said Wayne Pneuman.

“With the age population and cautious and timid drivers, I could see people getting to the roundabout, hesitate to go in, and cause more trouble than helping,” said Brooks Martin.

City leaders are set to vote on whether to accept a grant for the design study of the roundabout at their meeting on Tuesday.