Sanibel council tables plan to lethally remove coyotes to protect sea turtle nests

SANIBEL, Fla. — After hours of discussion, Sanibel City Council tabled a plan for targeted lethal removal of coyotes, which conservationists said are destroying a high number of sea turtle nests.

Conservationists said the plan would target coyotes between Blind Pass and Bowman’s Beach, where nest damage is highest. If approved, USDA Wildlife Services would have lethally removed coyotes using thermal imaging and suppressed firearms.

Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation data shows nearly 42% of sea turtle nests last year were destroyed by coyotes, well above the federal guideline of less than 10%.

But at Tuesday’s meeting, city leaders questioned the effectiveness of the plan and whether it fits Sanibel’s identity as a wildlife sanctuary.

“We are going to be eliminating… and we don’t even know the coyote we’re eliminating… are we going to do a pack, a mother, a father?,” asked Vice Mayor Holly Smith. “And if a mother and father are destroyed then those pups go further. And if you eliminate a pack, then to my understanding another pack would just fill that area.”

Council also said recent hurricanes may have skewed the data by impacting coyote food sources.

Neighbors spoke out, some against the plan. “This is the first step down a slippery path where we’re going to end up killing animals year after year,” said Mary Romero

While others said action is necessary.

“There are a few coyotes that are causing damage to hundreds of nests and thousand of hatchlings and I feel like my conservation efforts are being hindered,” said Lizzy Hepworth.

Ultimately, council said they want to explore other options first. They say a public workshop will be held before a decision.