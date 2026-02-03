SANIBEL, Fla — Sea turtle nests on Sanibel are being wiped out at a fast rate and the city says coyotes are the reason why, so they’re looking for a solution.

Now, city leaders are considering a targeted, lethal removal of coyotes on the island.

Watch to hear from about the plan from a conservationist, and how some neighbors are reacting:

Sanibel eyes lethal removal to curb coyote threat to sea turtle nests

One of the hardest parts of a sea turtle’s life is making it from the nest to the water. But, lately on Sanibel, a lot of hatchlings never even get that far.

Graphs from the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation show that since 2021, coyotes have caused nearly 20,000 more sea turtle egg losses than hurricanes.

Last year, almost 42 percent of all sea turtle nests on the island were destroyed by coyotes.

Fox 4 SCCF Graph

Sanibel Conservation Officer Rachel Rainbolt says that number should be closer to 10%.

“Sea turtles have a relatively high mortality rate anyways aside from depredation, so the number of eggs and hatchlings impacted translates into long term conservation risks for sea turtles,” Rainbolt said.

Fox 4 Rachel Rainbolt

Rainbolt says since 2015, the city has tried non-lethal options, things like cages and sound deterrents, but none of it made a big enough dent.

“So a different management strategy that is being proposed is known as targeted lethal removal where there would be the removal of coyotes that have demonstrated they are proposing a threat to sea turtle conservation by attacking these nests,” Rainbolt said.

Fox 4 SCCF Graph of non-lethal deterrents attempted

If approved, the plan would bring in USDA Wildlife Services, using thermal imaging and suppressed firearms to kill coyotes.

Rainbolt stressed this wouldn’t be a widespread removal.

Some people on the island say it’s time.

“We’d rather have sea turtles than coyotes it’s that simple,” said John Eberhard.

“I don’t mind a few but they’re out of control,” said John Costanza “They’ll overwhelm everything that’s supposed to be here,” added Douglas Cooper.

Fox 4 John Costanza

But not everyone agrees. Bridgit Budd, a wildlife photographer believes the nest attacks are a learned behavior after recent hurricanes wiped out other food sources.

“I’m very sad that it has to happen because it wasn’t their fault,” Budd said.

Sanibel city leaders will vote on whether to approve the plan at their council meeting on Tuesday.