Sanibel City Council welcomes new residents with reception

After being rescheduled three times due to recent storms, the New Resident's reception went off without a hitch at the BIG ARTS complex located off Dunlop Road on Tuesday, December 17th.

New and long-time Sanibel residents were invited to network with neighbors, new friends and local non-profit organizations.

Sanibel's Mayor and City Council Members, as well as Department Directors and Staff, were also there to give a brief updates regarding their respective departments.

One of the biggest goals of the event was to inform residents how to stay aware of important news and changing weather information.

"You don’t need a Cat. 4, Cat. 5 storm to provide some sort of flooding on the island or some sort of damage like beach erosion or property damage," said Dana Souza, Sanibel’s City Manager for the past three years, as we discussed how Tropical Storm Debby produced 1-2 feet of storm surge on the island, even though it was 130 miles offshore.

Fox 4 Certified Meteorologist Katie Walls had the honor of reminding new and current residents what hazards they may face living on a barrier island, especially during hurricane season.

Richard Johnson, Mayor of Sanibel, added, "The best thing to do is stay in touch with Fox. Watch the local weather broadcasters. They do an excellent job of keeping us protected and informed. Stay connected to City Resources...and be prepared. Have a plan. Know where you’re going to go when we call for an evacuation."