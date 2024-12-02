Red tide found near Tarpon Bay Road Beach in Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Lee County Department of Health is reporting the presence of red tide at Tarpon Bay Road Beach in Sanibel.

In a press release, they say the health alert is in response to a sample taken on Nov. 25.

Red tide is a toxin, which can sometimes give the water a red or brown hue.

The departments wants you to take the following precautions if you're near this beach:

