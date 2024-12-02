Red tide found near Tarpon Bay Road Beach in Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Lee County Department of Health is reporting the presence of red tide at Tarpon Bay Road Beach in Sanibel.
In a press release, they say the health alert is in response to a sample taken on Nov. 25.
Red tide is a toxin, which can sometimes give the water a red or brown hue.
The departments wants you to take the following precautions if you're near this beach:
- Look for informational signage posted at most public beaches and/or check current water quality status atProtecting Florida Together [protectingfloridatogether.gov].
- Do not wade or swim in or around red tide. Red tide can cause skin irritation, rashes, and burning/sore eyes.
- Wash your skin and clothing with soap and fresh water if you have had recent contact with red tide, especially if your skin is easily irritated.
- Remain cautious and stay away from this location, especially if you have chronic respiratory conditions.
- Residents living in beach areas are advised to close windows and run the air conditioner. Make sure the air conditioner filter is maintained according to manufacturer's specifications.
- Do not harvest or eat molluscan shellfish or distressed or dead fish from this location. If caught alive and healthy, finfish are safe to eat as long as they are filleted, and the guts are discarded. Rinse fillets with tap or bottled water.
- Red tide can cause illness and death of other animals, such as pets and livestock. Keep animals away and out of the water and sea life and away from dead marine life. If your pet swims in waters with red tide, wash them with soap and water as soon as possible.