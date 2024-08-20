NEW RENDERINGS: Bailey's General Store on Sanibel reveals new plans to rebuild

SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel's iconic Bailey’s General Store, has been demolished to pave the way for a new, modern structure.

The decision to rebuild the historic store, which has served the community for over a century, was officially approved by the Sanibel City Council during a meeting in July, just in time for the establishment's 125th anniversary.

The new plans for the site reveal a taller and more resilient building, designed to meet the demands of a hurricane-threatened barrier island.

Bailey's General Store Rendering of the new planned building.

Callie Johnson, co-owner of Bailey’s and the mayor of Sanibel, shared the mixed emotions surrounding the project.

"We are just as sad as everyone in our community to lose our beloved historic building. However, we feel it's the responsible thing to do, to rebuild elevated," Johnson said.

In an effort to ensure the new structure is both functional and respectful of Sanibel’s unique character, all buildings on the property, except for the standing historic service station, will be elevated.

Bailey's General Store New site layout for the general store.

Additionally, the main building will be moved further back to create more parking space. While the increased building height has been a concern for some barrier island residents, others understand its necessity.

Sanibel resident Steve Maxwell voiced his support for the changes, acknowledging the lessons learned from recent challenges.

"We learned through Ian that it's a necessity, in terms of survivability and sustainability, so that's the key to the architectural necessity of the height," Maxwell explained.

Maxwell also reflected on the deeper loss that comes with the demolition of Bailey’s, noting that the store was more than just a business.

"Oh, we were known as the daily riders," Maxwell said. "Everyone would come to Bailey's because it was a meeting place for all the islanders. Sanibel is Bailey's."

The owners hope to break ground on the new building within six months, with an expected timeline of at least two years before the store is ready to welcome customers again.

