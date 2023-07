SANIBEL, Fla. — Demolition of Bailey's Center on Sanibel Island began Friday morning.

The historic property will be redeveloped after sustaining damage from Hurricane Ian.

Bailey's Center has been a part of Sanibel for 60 years.

The center's service station will not be demolished, but will undergo redevelopment.

The Bailey's location on Captiva, on Andy Rosse Lane, remains open.