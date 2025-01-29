SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — For months now, red tide has been lingering off Southwest Florida's coastline. While we haven't seen the major impacts of it yet, there are some fears that as we move into the warmer that could start to change.

Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley visited Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota County, to learn about new methods and technologies that are coming out to fight these red tide blooms. Watch Below:

MOTE Marine Lab unveils new technology in the fight against red tide

"We have tried as a country, as human society, bombing red tide,” said Mote Marine Lab President and CEO Dr. Michael Crosby. “We have tried so many different approaches to get rid of red tide."

Dealing with red tide is a part of Florida's history, but the technology to fight these blooms is just starting to come online.

"We now have nearly two dozen technologies that we know will work,” said Dr. Crosby. “These three are approved for deployment."

Two of the three technologies that Dr. Crosby is referring to are two chemical-based biocides, called Clear and Xtreme.

WHAT IS CLEAR?

CLEAR is described as a novel, naturally derived biocide developed by Mote’s Environmental Laboratory for Forensics. Harnessing the properties of natural plant-based compounds, CLEAR targets K. brevis with no environmental impact. CLEAR’s active ingredients are classified as Generally Recognized as Safe by the FDA, and studies show no measurable accumulation in the environment. The all-natural biocide degrades fully within half a day, ensuring its safety for marine ecosystems.

WHAT IS XTREME?

Xtreme is a natural, non-toxic water treatment product developed by Heartland Energy Group. Previously used for blue-green algae, Xtreme has demonstrated significant effectiveness against K. brevis. Lab testing and mesocosm experiments at Mote confirmed Xtreme’s ability to reduce red tide cells and brevetoxins while posing no harm to marine life, including commercially important clams. Xtreme offers a natural solution that could help control blooms. This product is deployed by a large handheld sprayer.

While Clear and Xtreme use a chemical to treat red tide, the other method called Ozonix doesn’t. Instead, the cells burst through water filtration system at 40,000 gallons per minute.

WHAT IS OZONIX?

OZONIX combines several processes to eliminate K. brevis cells and their toxins. It uses hydrodynamic cavitation (a process that creates bubbles in the water to break apart harmful substances), ozone injection (adding ozone gas to the water, which helps break down toxins), ultrasonic acoustic cavitation (using sound waves to create bubbles that break down harmful materials), and electrochemical oxidation (a process where electricity helps remove contaminants). These techniques work by running large hoses into the water that are connected to a trailer outfitted with a complex water system. Together, these techniques effectively address the red tide algae and its toxins.

"Our manta is with all these technologies, none of them will do any greater harm to the environment than the red tide is already doing,” said Dr. Crosby.

But with all these technologies, feasibility at scale is a factor.

"But this isn't enough to do the full suite of jobs if we ever get heaven forbid get the kind of red tide that we experienced in the 2017, 2019 timeframe,” said Dr. Crosby.

As for the current red tide off of our coastline, it is a wait and see. Ralph Arwood and Calusa Waterkeeper shared these images of the bloom this week between Sanibel and Naples.

With more onshore winds in the forecast, the effects could start to be felt along our coastline sooner rather than later.

Mote Marine Laboratory tells Fox 4 they are working with city and county officials in the coming days and weeks to come up with a best practice so they are ready for the next bloom.