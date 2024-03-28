Watch Now
FRESH START: Groundbreaking marks first new Sanibel resort project since Ian

Posted at 3:07 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 15:07:22-04

SANIBEL, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian destroyed Shalimar Beach Resort on Sanibel Island, the local staple will make a comeback in the fall of 2025 - according to Stevens Construction.

On Thursday, Stevens Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony ahead of construction for the 52,207 sq.ft. resort that fronts the Gulf of Mexico.

Construction of Shalimar Beach Resort marks the first resort project to begin construction after Hurricane Ian; however, the resort was originally established in 1959.

Stevens Construction says the resort will feature the following:

  • a 27,334 square foot, two-story building with 21 one-bedroom units situated over parking
  • a 6,032 square foot, two-story fourplex with two, one-bedroom units and two, two-bedroom units over covered parking
  • 4 duplex buildings with one-bedroom cottages situated over covered parking
  • All 33 units include fully-equipped kitchens, tile-flooring throughout and a screened balcony with Gulf views.
  • a pool
  • rooftop terrace
  • laundry facilities
  • a boardwalk to the Gulf of Mexico

Stevens Construction says the resort is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025.

