SANIBEL, Fla. — A new offshore drilling proposal from the U.S. Department of the Interior is drawing swift criticism from Florida lawmakers and environmental advocates, who fear potential impacts on coastal communities and the state's tourism-driven economy.

FOX 4 METEOROLOGIST ANDREW SHIPLEY SPOKE WITH SANIBEL CAPTIVA CONSERVATION FOUNDATION ABOUT THE POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF THIS PLAN. WATCH BELOW:

Florida lawmakers, environmental groups oppose new offshore drilling proposal

On Thursday, the Trump administration unveiled a plan that could reopen federal waters off both California and Florida to offshore oil drilling. According to federal maps, seven possible drilling sites are being considered in the eastern Gulf of Mexico — an area where activity hasn't occurred since 1995.

Florida voters also banned drilling in state-controlled waters through a 2018 constitutional amendment.

Matt DePaolis, Environmental Policy Director for the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation, says the proposal is raising old concerns.

"It's a little bit removed from our immediate coastline, but again for people who remember Deepwater Horizon — which was 100 miles offshore too — that's not a lot of conciliation when you are at risk of oil washing up on your beaches," DePaolis said.

Conflicting signals on energy policy

The Interior Department said the new plan is intended to strengthen America's energy supply. But DePaolis argues the messaging from federal leadership feels contradictory.

"We are having these executive orders that are saying protect Florida waters, while we are having other language coming out about maximizing oil production, maximizing energy protection," he said.

He is referring to the 2020 Eastern Gulf of Mexico Moratorium, an executive order issued during Trump's first term that blocks drilling in the region. In October, Florida Senators Ashley Moody and Rick Scott introduced the American Shore Protection Act, which would turn the moratorium into federal law and extend protections through 2032.

Moody said in a statement about the legislation:

"It is my mission to protect our state's coastline for the next generation. Florida has made significant efforts to conserve its incredible natural resources, and I will continue this fight at the federal level."

As a fifth-generation Floridian, preserving our state’s natural beauty is deeply important to me and the millions of those who call the Sunshine State home — as well as those who come to visit and vacation. It is my mission to protect our state’s coastline for the next… — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) October 31, 2025

But following Thursday's announcement, Moody expressed alarm at the newly released drilling maps.

"The new maps released today by Secretary Burgum and Department of Interior outlining potential new offshore oil drilling sites in the Gulf of America are highly concerning — and we will be engaging directly with the department on this issue. Preserving our state's natural beauty is deeply important to the millions who call the Sunshine State home, our visitors, and those whose livelihoods depend on tourism," she said in a statement.

The new maps released today by @SecretaryBurgum and @Interior outlining potential new offshore oil drilling sites in the Gulf of America are HIGHLY concerning—and we will be engaging directly with the department on this issue.



Preserving our state’s natural beauty is deeply… — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) November 20, 2025

Economic stakes could be enormous

DePaolis warns that should drilling proceed, Florida could face severe economic and environmental consequences if a spill occurred. He points to the 2018 red tide bloom, which he estimates would cost around $5 billion today.

"You can extrapolate that lost economic impact to a much larger number than the $5 billion we would see in Southwest Florida," he said. "Really the scale of potential disaster of one of these is astronomical."

What comes next?

The Interior Department emphasized that Thursday's release was only the first of three proposals. Any potential lease sale would still require additional review, environmental analysis, and a public comment period before moving forward.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.