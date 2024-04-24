First sea turtle nest of the season found on Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva Community Foundation say the first sea turtle nest of the season was found Wednesday on Sanibel.

The foundation says the nest was laid by a leatherback - the largest turtle species on the planet.

SCCF

SCCF says this is the first leatherback nest on Sanibel or Captive in four years - describing leatherbacks as the significantly larger than loggerheads.

SCCF

As sea turtle nesting season continues, the foundation's team reminds you the community that we all can participate in keeping these animals safe by doing the following:



Help us by turning off lights visible from the beach after 9 p.m. (including flashlights!)

Leveling sandcastles

Filling in holes

Removing furniture and other obstacles from the beach

Picking up trash

Staying at least 10 feet away from posted nest areas.

Call the SCCF Sea Turtle Hotline at 978-728-3663 to report issues with nests, nesting turtles, or hatchlings. SCCF’s nest protection activities are authorized by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife under MTP-047 and MTP-170.

