Bomb threat reported at Sanibel Island synagogue

SANIBEL, Fla. — The Sanibel Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at a synagogue.

According to a worker at Bat Yam Temple of the Islands, they tell Fox 4 the fake threat was sent via e-mail and that they were not the only ones.

FBI Tampa provided the following statement about the threat:

The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a synagogue is made. The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately. FBI Tampa

Sanibel Police say the property is also shared with the Sanibel Congregational United Church of Christ. After searching the building and property, the threat was deemed not credible.

“The Sanibel Police Department and our partner law enforcement agencies take these threats very seriously,” said Deputy Chief Anthony Thompson in a statement. “The threat was deemed a hoax and the scene has been cleared by the Sanibel Police Department.”