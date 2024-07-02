Crews searching for missing teen at Blind Pass Beach, two others rescued

SANIBEL, Fla. — Sanibel Fire crews are searching for a missing teenager at Blind Pass Beach.

The fire department says around 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, three teens went out to a sand bar, but they all started having trouble with the current.

Crews rescued two of them, but have not been able to find the third teen as of Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski they were having trouble with the current. One woman said she would only go into the water up to her knees because of that.

Multiple agencies are on scene including the United States Coast Guard.