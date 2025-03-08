Early morning fire destroys San Carlos Park home

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — A home in San Carlos Park is considered a total loss after an early morning house fire.

San Carlos Park Fire Protection and Rescue say they were dispatched to the fire on the 17000 block of Devore Lane around 3:30am. When crews arrived smoke and flames were showing from the garage and front of the home. After the initial attack on the fire, crews found the fire had spread through the attic.

SCPFD says the fast-moving fire and lack of hydrants in the area contributed to the devastating damage to the home.

At the time of the fire four occupants were home and alerted of the fire by working smoke alarms. They escaped unharmed along with 2 birds, a cat, and a dog. SCPFD says another cat is still missing at this time.

Fire marshal is on scene Saturday morning and investigating the cause of the fire.