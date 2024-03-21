Water main break impacts neighborhoods in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The City of Punta Gorda says a water main break has occured on Freeport Court.

Repairs will be made and the following areas will be under a precautionary boil water advisory:

Freeport Court

Gun Cay Lane

Great Isaac Court



The city says this includes residents on Magdalina Drive between Great Isaac Court to Palm Isles Court on Magdalina Drive.

This also includes Magdalena Gardesn, Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association and E'lan Saln & Spa.

