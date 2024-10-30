Voice of the Voters is a series by FOX 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger highlighting the perspectives and views of local voters as they head to the polls.

The scars of Hurricane Milton are still visible on the streets of downtown Punta Gorda as voters flock to the polls.

Voice of the Voters: Punta Gorda

But the destruction hasn’t kept voters from the polls, with the Supervisor of Elections predicting early voting turnout for this year may eclipse 2020.

In the lead up to Election Day, Fox 4 is speaking with voters in every community of southwest Florida to find out what is driving them to the ballot box.

“I think they’ll be no problem with people coming to vote. I think you’ll have the biggest turnout ever,” said one voter.

With only a handful of local races, much of the attention has focused on the Presidential race and the statewide amendments.

“Oh, the economy was number one. We have to get things going the other way. Make things better,” one voter told Fox 4.

“When Trump got in office the first time, young kids had hope to be able to own something. Now, due to the economy I really think kids are going to be living at home until their 50 or 60 now,” said another voter.

“I’m concerned about our democracy,” one voter told Fox 4.