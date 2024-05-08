The two accused of plotting a double homicide in Punta Gorda appear in court

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — On Tuesday, the two people accused of planning a double homicide that happened at a home in Punta Gorda were in court for a case management conference.

Kelly Schiano and Everett Harper have both pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder charges connected to the deaths of Schiano’s husband Mario, 47, and Anthony Galleotti, 44.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Schiano’s home on Trails End Drive on Jan. 24, where Mario Schiano and Anthony Galleotti were found shot dead.

Fox 4. Investigators at the Schiano home on Trails End Drive in Punta Gorda on Jan. 24.

Schiano and Harper are accused of hiring a third person, Justin Casagranda, who police say was the shooter.

According to CCSO, Casagranda was a longtime friend of the Schiano’s. He was arrested in Athens, Georgia a month after the shooting and was brought back to Charlotte County where he faces two second-degree murder charges.

Sheriff Bill Prummell stated that investigators believe the murder plot was motivated by “drugs and money” and said the Schiano’s were “heavy into the drug trade”.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Kelly Schiano and Everett Harper.

At Tuesday’s court appearance, one of Charlotte County's Community Correspondents Alex Orenczuk was there as attorney’s for Schiano and Harper, as well as prosecutor Jennifer Garczewski told Judge Shannon McFee that discovery material for the case is still being processed due to the large number of items.

“There is a substantial amount of discovery still coming in,” said Garczewski. “So, there are additional testimonies, supplements, videos, numerous amounts of discovery items.”

Additionally, depositions in the case cannot begin until Casagranda is arraigned, which is set for May 20.

Schiano and Harper have another case management conference on June 11.