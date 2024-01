The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people shot and killed off of Trail End Drive in Punta Gorda on Wednesday, January 24th.

Deputies say the victims are Mario Schiano, 47, and Anthony Galetotti, 44.

The sheriff's office says investigators, including the forensic unit, are processing and collecting evidence.

You're asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office with any information regarding the investigation at 941-639-2101.