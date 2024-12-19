Watch Now
ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda to permanently close following hurricane damage

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda Hospital has been found to be "beyond repair" and the hospital will not re-open, according to a spokesperson.

The hospital and emergency room temporarily suspended operations ahead of Hurricanes Helene and Milton; however, the hospital says storm surge and flooding left behind damage that will not allow the organization to continue providing services.

Work to decommission the hospital is underway and the hospital license will be conveyed to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) on February 28, 2025.

