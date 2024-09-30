ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda hospital, ER closed for Helene repairs

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Helene caused damage to the ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda hospital and ER, causing it to remain closed for repairs.

However, clinics and outpatient services on the Punta Gorda campus are open, but elevators are not working.

The following ShorePoint sites are in full operations:



ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte

ShorePoint Health Cape Coral

ShorePoint Center Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine are open in Punta Gorda and Venice locations.

“So many in our community have experienced devastation from the storm, even some of our employees, and we know this is a challenging time,” said Andy Romine, chief executive officer for ShorePoint Health. “Our priority is keeping safe, quality healthcare available to the community and we will reopen our Punta Gorda campus as soon as possible. We are grateful for the support provided by emergency management as our community recovers.”