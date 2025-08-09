Sale of Fishermen’s Village falls through; two local restaurants coming in

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — The planned sale of Fishermen’s Village has collapsed, but the Punta Gorda waterfront landmark is still moving forward with changes meant to keep it a community destination.

The property, which went to market more than a year ago, drew over 10 offers before Hurricane Aline and Hurricane Milton disrupted the process. A court-appointed receiver had hired SVN Commercial Partners to manage the property and facilitate the sale.

SVN’s managing director Ashley Bloom said the storms created complications that ultimately sank the deal.

“We actually didn't go into full contract until spring of this year,” Bloom said. “And during the due diligence process, a number of insurance claim issues and insurance premium issues complicated the due diligence for the buyer.”

Fishermen’s Village remains under receivership, with SVN continuing to manage operations on behalf of the lender. Bloom said it’s not officially back on the market, but his firm is authorized to share updated financial information with potential buyers who express interest.

While ownership questions remain, the property is welcoming two new locally owned restaurants in the space previously occupied by Harpoon Harry’s and The Captain’s Table.

Kelly Evans Draper, a local restaurateur, is behind the new ventures, Castaways and Latitude 26°.

"We feel really good that we were able to keep local Punta Gorda people in with also the history of Fishermen's Village,” Bloom said.

Both restaurants are expected to open in early 2026. In the meantime, Bloom said his firm can respond to inquiries about the property to potential buyers, but is not soliciting bids for now.