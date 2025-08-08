Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local owner to revitalize Punta Gorda waterfront restaurants

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A familiar face in Punta Gorda's restaurant scene is bringing new life to two iconic waterfront dining spots at Fishermen's Village.

Kelly Evans Draper, former president of Smugglers Enterprises, has leased the spaces previously occupied by Harpoon Harry's and The Captain's Table to create two new restaurants: Castaways and Latitude 26°.

"This project is close to my heart," Draper said in a press release. "I've spent years in these restaurants, building relationships with the people who make Fishermen's Village so special. I want to honor the history and charm while introducing new energy that keeps the waterfront a place people want to return to again and again."

Castaways will be in the first-floor space that was formerly housing Harpoon Harry's, a casual waterfront space. Upstairs, Latitude 26° will transform the former Captain's Table location.

Ashley Bloom of SVN Commercial Partners, who worked on finalizing the lease, emphasized the importance of local ownership for the property.

Both restaurants are scheduled to open in early 2026, generating anticipation among both longtime patrons and newcomers to this Punta Gorda landmark.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

