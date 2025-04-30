Punta Gorda teacher, high school coach charged with sex assault of student

*WARNING: The details in this story may be disturbing for some viewers*

Police have charged a Punta Gorda Middle School teacher for child sex crimes. A report says 36-year-old Dagoberto Miguel Pena had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a high school student.

According to a police report, a Charlotte County deputy took a report over the phone with the victim's mother on April 26.

The report says the mother checked her daughter's phone and discovered inappropriate text messages between the child and Pena. More than 400 text messages were deleted, the report says.

On April 28, the victim admitted to her parents she and Pena had intercourse three times, the last being two months ago.

The report says Pena had given the girl expensive sneakers and apparel.

At one point, detectives say Pena sent an inappropriate video of himself to the girl followed by a text that said "Erase!!"

According to the police report, several inappropriate messages went on.

On April 29, the victim spoke with detectives and described the sexual relationship to detectives. The report says Pena assaulted her and "went back to the game." The victim says she did not report the incident because "Pena told her if she tells anyone, he can go to jail."

Charlotte County Public Schools says Pena was a coach at Charlotte High School.

In another instance, the report says Pena assaulted the victim after a workout on the training table. The third assault, the victim told detectives it happened in an office. However, the report does not state where. There was a fourth assault, the report says, but the victim did not elaborate during the interview.

The victim told investigators Pena recorded videos of their sexual activity and shared it with her over text messages.

Pena is charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minor and lewd or lascivious battery.

According to Marshall University, Pena is a native of the Dominican Republic and played basketball at Charlotte High School. The university signed Pena to the basketball team in 2008.

Charlotte County Public Schools released a statement about the arrest.