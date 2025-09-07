New emergency room coming to Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A major health care system announced plans to build a new emergency room in Punta Gorda, almost one year after ShorePoint hospital closed because of hurricane damage.

Orlando-based AdventHealth said it will build a "state-of-the-art" emergency department at the corner of Jones Loop Road and Mac Ever Street. That's just down the road from both U.S. 41 and I-75.

“We want families in Punta Gorda and surrounding areas to feel confident that help is close by in an emergency,” said Adam Johnson, CEO of AdventHealth Port Charlotte in a news release. “This new emergency department is the first step in a long-term commitment to bringing more health care services back home to this community.”

AdventHealth teased the possibility of future expansion. The nonprofit said "future phases" could include a full-service hospital and medical office space, "based on community needs."

Bayfront Health said it offers an emergency room in downtown Punta Gorda. But FOX 4's Alex Orenczuk, who lives in Punta Gorda, reported on neighbors concerns about health care access.

WATCH: Punta Gorda residents concerned about lack of hospital, emergency care

Punta Gorda's ShorePoint hospital closed in October of 2024 after hurricane damage. AdventHealth bought the hospital in March of 2025. At the time, an AdventHealth spokesperson told FOX 4 it was considering how to move forward.

WFTX Punta Gorda's ShorePoint hospital closed in October of 2024 after hurricane damage.

“We recognize the importance of access to care in Punta Gorda. I can tell you our AdventHealth leadership is actively meeting with local community leaders, physicians, first responders and looking through data," the spokesperson said. "We are assessing the needs of the community to determine how to best serve residents."

In a news release announcing the Punta Gorda emergency department, AdventHealth said it continues to explore options for ShorePoint.

AdventHealth already operates a 254-bed hospital in Port Charlotte. That hospital will oversee the Punta Gorda emergency room.

AdventHealth operates more than 50 hospitals around the country with 100,000 employees, according to its website. Construction of the emergency room will move forward in phases, AdventHealth said.