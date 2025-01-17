Neighbors say man shot by Charlotte deputies was a recluse

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Neighbors of Michael Schwartz, the man shot and killed by Charlotte County deputies on Thursday, was reclusive, but did have some altercations with neighbors in the past.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the area of Eager Road in south Punta Gorda around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 16, after receiving several 911 calls about a man shooting a gun in the air, pointing it at people and yelling “where are the cops at.”

Sheriff Bill Prummell said when deputies got to the area, they found Schwartz, 53, sitting on a porch. He said Schwartz then pointed a gun in the deputies direction as they approached, using a patrol vehicle as rolling cover.

That’s when deputies shot Schwartz, Prummell said.

“Deputies looked for cover and concealment before two deputies fired multiple times from their issued firearms, striking the suspect,” Prummell explained in a video update on the case.

Fox 4. A hole in the front door of the home where Michael Schwartz was shot.

Schwartz died at the scene.

On Friday, deputies were seen investigating the area where Schwartz was shot. Several of his neighbors spoke with Fox 4 off camera, saying Schwartz mostly kept to himself, but did have some minor altercations with neighbors stemming from his dog’s behavior.

The Sheriff’s Office said more information on the shooting is expected to be released next week.