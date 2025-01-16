Watch Now
Deputy-involved shooting in Punta Gorda

An investigation into a deputy-involved shooting is underway. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office says there is no danger to the public.
Update:

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a deputy-involved shooting in this area.

Deputies say there is no danger to the public.

No deputies were harmed, and Sheriff Bill Prummell will provide an update when more information is available.

Original Reporting:

We are working to learn more about a heavy law enforcement presence in Charlotte County.

EagerandPioneer2.jpg

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies are on scene at Eager Road and Pioneer Street in South Punta Gorda.

This is a developing story.

