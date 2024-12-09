Live in the Burnt Store area? You'll have to boil your water starting Dec. 10

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — If you live in the Burnt Store Service Area, you will have to boil your water starting Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 a.m.

Utility crews are making repairs to the water supply system. As a precaution, Charlotte County is issuing a boil water notice.

This is in effect for all the resident in the Burnt Store area. You will need to boil your water for at least one minute before using it for cooking or drinking.

The county will notify customers when it's safe to consume the water without boiling it. It needs to wait for water quality tests to come back, showing safe consumption levels.