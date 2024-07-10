FOR SALE: Fishermen's Village on the market through a 'call for offers' process

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Fishermen’s Village is officially up for sale through a ‘call for offers process’, according to SVN Commercial Partners.

The property has been managed in receivership by PGFL Associates LLC and SVN Commercial Partners, after the former owner, Jonathan Larmore, defaulted on the property in June 2023.

“We are excited to bring Fishermen’s Village to market,” said Margeaux McCarthy, Sales Agent and Marketing Director for SVN Commercial Partners. “We call it the unprecedented waterfront investment opportunity.”

The call for offers process means the property listing does not come with a price tag. Instead, potential buyers would receive relevant information about the property and would then submit an offer. McCarthy said the deadline for offers is Sept. 2, or sooner.

“Right now our call for offers date is September 2, so all offers are due by that date,” said McCarthy. “However if the receiver decides they have received enough offers by that point, say for example, its two or three weeks down the road and they’ve received 25 offers, we would begin negotiating.”

Andy Cunningham. Fishermen's Village.

New ownership could spell new means of operating Fishermen’s Village, which is a staple in Punta Gorda for locals and tourists. McCarthy said marketing efforts are targeted at potential buyers who would continue operating Fishermen’s Village in the capacity it is now.

“We’re excited to bring new growth and new opportunity with a new buyer,” said McCarthy. “A new owner for this property is crucial to the environment and our community here in Punta Gorda. The culture in Punta Gorda is very unique and charming and we want Fisherman's Village to continue with that wonderful success they’ve had throughout the years.”

The future of Fishermen’s Village was uncertain after the foreclosure, then the former owner was arrested for stock fraud in March.

McCarthy told Fox 4 that Larmore and his companies are not involved with the sale of the property.

“We want to make it very clear that Fishermen’s Village is not owned by that entity anymore and there is absolutely no relationship with that person or that entity,” said McCarthy.

Additionally, on May 15, Punta Gorda’s City Council denied a request from PGFL Associates and SVN Commercial Partners to extend an Aug. 22 deadline to improve two parcels of land on the property, or the city could take back control of the parcels through a reverter clause.