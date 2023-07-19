Fishermen's Village announces foreclosure as it searches for new owners

Fishermen's Village, a staple for the Punta Gorda community and tourists, has announced its foreclosure.

The shopping mall is home to more than 30 shops and restaurants.

"I come here sometimes to just hang out with friends, walk around, grab a drink, or even on my off days, I come back to my job and get ice cream," said Holly Garfield, manager at The Good Ole' Days Coffee and Ice Cream.

The announcement comes after a controversial expansion plan for the shopping mall fell through in April. It brought confusion to the town, but a post by the Fishermen's Village Facebook Page on Tuesday calmed some nerves.

Dan DeCarlo, Arciterra Consultant, says foreclosing is a standard procedure the bank must follow in order for a new owner to step in.

"The bank was a little concerned because of notes and payments not being made, but we’re fixing that so the Village will be fine," DeCarlo said.

Fishermen's Village was put up for sale in April, and the search for new owners continues.

Fox 4 spoke with several local businesses in the shopping mall, and all were optimistic about the future of Fishermen's Village.

"Everything’s pretty much been the same. People still love coming here. People ask us all the time about the issue of foreclosure, and we know about as much as everybody else," said Garfield.

The mall brings a unique space that brings people in from all over. Including Paul Carlson from Avon Park.

“I like these little knickknack stores, mom and pop places, and I think that brings a lot to the area," said Carlson. "People are looking for that now."

Now locals and tourists must wait and see what the future holds for Fishermen's Village.

“I hope they keep the same atmosphere," said Alex Mace, Port Charlotte resident.

According to a spokesperson for Fishermen's Village, the mall is remaining open and will continue business as usual while it waits for new ownership to take over.