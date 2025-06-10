DONUT TRAP: Black bear roaming Punta Gorda safely relocated and released

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commision, the black bear that has been seen roaming around Punta Gorda has been caught and safely relocated, with the help of donuts.

FWC said the bear came down from a tree it was hiding in on Monday evening, and entered a humane trap officers baited with donuts. From there, the bear was taken to Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County where it was released.

Several people in Punta Gorda who spotted the bear were able to take pictures of it as it made its way across the city.

The bear was seen in Laishley Park, an area near Fishermen’s Village, swimming and napping on a lanai, and finally in the backyard of a homeowner in Punta Gorda Isles where it was captured.

Donna Knatz Barrett. A black bear takes a swim at a home in Punta Gorda.

FWC told Fox 4 that it is mating season for the bears, and it believes the one captured in Punta Gorda was a male who happened to get lost.