BACKYARD BEAR: FWC is trying to relocate a black bear roaming Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife Officials are trying to relocate a black bear that's been roaming around Punta Gorda for several days.

The bear climbed a tree in the backyard of a home on Hibiscus Court Monday morning, where it sat hidden most of the day as neighbors tried to get a look at it.

"We have a bear in the neighborhood, quite different than seeing all the fish right?" said Liz Chapman.

Chapman's neighbors spotted the bear Monday morning before it climbed the tree.

"He was over by the doghouse lying down - he's been in the tree ever since," Chapman said.

The bear's journey through the city has been well documented by residents who have observed it moving across the city. One of the first sightings was in Laishley Park, followed by the path between Fishermen's Village and Gilchrist Park.

"This is our route," said Irene Snow, who along with Larry Wintermeyer encountered the bear while on a bike ride.

"It actually took about three steps back and lowered its head and kept an eye on me, I don't know if they growl but it sounded like a hiss," Wintermeyer said.

The pair came just feet away from the large animal.

"And he said just keep riding, keep riding as fast as you can!" Snow said.

The bear continued moving west, where it went for a swim and later took a nap on a lanai before ending up in its current location in a tree.

FWC says it's mating season for bears and believes this one is a male that simply got lost.

"It's actually not that unusual this time of year to have bears dispersing," said Michael Orlando, FWC's Bear Management Program Coordinator. "So, we have a lot going on with bear movements right now."

Orlando said a humane trap is set and officers are monitoring the bear, which will either take the bait or move on on its own. Once captured, the bear will be taken to a safe wildlife area away from the city.

He's hoping officers won't have to tranquilize it.

"If we dart him and he comes out of the tree and goes into the water - he's likely going to drown and we're going to have to jump in and try to save him - so right now darting is kind of the last option in this situation," Orlando said.

